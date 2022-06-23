UrduPoint.com

Rabbani For Joint Parliamentary Session To Discuss Talks With TTP

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Rabbani for joint parliamentary session to discuss talks with TTP

Senator Raza Rabbani on Thursday asked the government to summon an in-camera joint session of the parliament (Majlis-e-Shoora) to seek input of the parliamentarians regarding the ongoing negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Senator Raza Rabbani on Thursday asked the government to summon an in-camera joint session of the parliament (Majlis-e-Shoora) to seek input of the parliamentarians regarding the ongoing negotiations with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Speaking on a point of public importance in the Senate, he said the parliament should be taken into confidence regarding negotiations with the TTP.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed also called for taking the parliament on board about the talks with TTP.

Meanwhile, Senator Falak Naz Chitrali alleged that the work on the four-kilometer road linking several areas of Chitral with Lowari Tunnel had been stopped by the Communications Ministry, and demanded its resumption as soon as possible.

Haji Hidayatullah Khan called for devising a strategy to rid the country of the ever increasing loans.

Sana Jamali urged the government to switch over to alternate energy sources for producing cheap energy as producing power from fuel was very costly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Parliament Raza Rabbani Road Chitral From Government

Recent Stories

PPMA demands increase in medicine prices by 25 per ..

PPMA demands increase in medicine prices by 25 per cent

5 minutes ago
 PPP demands forensic audit of Stanford report on E ..

PPP demands forensic audit of Stanford report on Ehsaas programme

39 seconds ago
 SMA starts tree plantation drive

SMA starts tree plantation drive

41 seconds ago
 Relief minister hands over relief items to Afghan ..

Relief minister hands over relief items to Afghan authorities

43 seconds ago
 Miftah directs ministries to prepare proposals for ..

Miftah directs ministries to prepare proposals for targeted subsidy

10 minutes ago
 French court convicts 8 for stealing Banksy from P ..

French court convicts 8 for stealing Banksy from Paris attack site

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.