Rabbani hints 4th force trying to enter in political arena

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Senator Raza Rabbani on Thursday feared of the fourth force which was trying to enter in the political arena after the intervention of third force time and again.

Condemning the Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik's life imprisonment during the joint session of the parliament, he said it would have severe consequences on the entire political spectrum of Pakistan, if the fourth force was inducted in the country's politics.

Rabbani, proposing the national institutions to remain in their constitutional domains, said the mainly function of judiciary was to protect the Constitution and provide justice to the litigants accordingly.

He was of the view that it was the discretion of the parliament to decide how to regulate the rallies, protest demonstrations and public gatherings.

Criticizing the bad economic policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, Rabbani said the previous government agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to raise the price of petrol at the maximum level.

But when the 'no trust motion' was filed in the National Assembly against the Prime Minister Imran Khan, he violated the agreement in a bid earn cheap popularity in the masses and did not increase the price of the petroleum products, he added.

He said the present government was still committed not enhance the price of petrol until a consolidated decision on it.

He seconded the statement of Foreign Affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the bailout deal between Pakistan and the IMF was outdated.

Rabbani said they reached the agreement three years ago when the world had no idea about the COVID-19 and return of Taliban and expulsion of American forces from Afghanistan.

He proposed that Pakistan should renovate the agreement keeping in view the present economic circumstances with the IMF.

He urged to bring the earlier government's accord with the IMF in the parliament so that its details could be shared with all the legislators as the PTI regime kept the parliamentarians aloof from its content.