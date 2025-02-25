Rabbani seeks regional languages as national languages

Former Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani stressed that Urdu and English should remain communication languages, but all mother languages should be declared as national languages to uphold unity in diversity

Rabbani made these remarks during a conference on “Linguistic Diversity of Pakistan: Status, Rights, and Identity Acceptance” held at the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), Islamabad.

The event was jointly organized by the Sindhi Language Authority and PAL, aiming to foster dialogue on the status of linguistic diversity, the right to preserve one’s mother tongue, and the acceptance of linguistic identities in Pakistan.

Former Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani recalled the historical struggle for language rights, referencing UNESCO’s declaration of International Mother Language Day as a tribute to Bangladesh’s language movement. He argued that Pakistan’s transformation into a security state suppressed its diverse cultural roots, with Urdu imposed as the sole national language.

He urged political parties to champion linguistic rights and for provincial assemblies to leverage Article 251(b) of the constitution, which allows provinces to declare and promote their regional languages. He suggested amending Article 253(b) to enshrine provincial languages as national languages, ensuring state resources are allocated for language development and preserving cultural identities.

On this occasion, renowned intellectual Jami Chandio provided historical and global perspectives, stating that multilingual countries cannot thrive without addressing linguistic diversity. He warned that without deliberate preservation efforts, many languages globally face extinction, shrinking from 70,000 to around 700. Chandio urged provincial assemblies to legislate for their languages' national status, citing successful examples from federations worldwide.

Ishaq Samejo, Chairman of the Sindhi Language Authority and event host, criticized the state’s monolingual approach, arguing that it causes unnecessary divisions. He noted that despite state narratives, Pakistan's diverse linguistic communities coexist peacefully. Samejo demanded equal status for all mother languages, akin to Urdu and English, not to create conflict but to promote fairness.

He called for the establishment of a commission to draft a roadmap for granting national status to all regional languages.

Punjabi writer Sarwat Muhiyuddin highlighted that languages are shaped by geography and climate, making them vital components of the global ecosystem. She stressed the importance of community ownership in preserving linguistic heritage.

Munawar Hassan, former chairperson of the Indus Cultural Forum, opened the discussion by reflecting on lessons learned from organizing the Mother Languages Literature Festival (MLLF). He emphasized that people inherently value their mother tongues, and any effort to suppress linguistic diversity would face resistance from the public. Hassan highlighted that language preservation begins at home, urging parents to converse with their children in their native languages, while calling on the state to safeguard linguistic rights. He criticized the state’s promotion of a singular national identity, stating that such an approach breeds confusion and hinders national development.

Prominent historian and writer Inam Shaikh noted that Pakistan’s languages carry rich historical legacies that merit recognition as national languages. He pointed out that colonial-era policies created artificial identities, a practice Pakistan continued post-independence, which he argued needs to change for true national cohesion.

Balochi language researcher Wahid Bukhsh Buzdar stressed the importance of teaching mother languages in schools, asserting that preservation is only possible if native languages are used as mediums of instruction.

Representing the Pashto language, academician Ahmad Khalil celebrated Pakistan’s linguistic tradition rooted in the poetry of mystics. He argued that languages won’t fade if economic opportunities are created within local languages, fostering their growth and sustainability.

Journalist Mazhar Arif, speaking for the Siraiki language, urged communities to demand national language status for their mother tongues. He advocated for lobbying parliamentarians to raise this issue, emphasizing that mother languages are the people's voice and should be recognized as national languages.