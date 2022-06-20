Rabbani urges Govt to take Senate in confidence on talks with TTP

Pakistan Peoples Party's veteran leader Senator Raza Rabbani on Monday urged the government to take the Senate in confidence on the talks being held with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's veteran leader Senator Raza Rabbani on Monday urged the government to take the Senate in confidence on the talks being held with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Supporting the stance of Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami at the floor of upper house of parliament, he said there was a faction of the TTP which had increased terrorist activities in the country as they were demanding the rollback of Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Rabbani said this was important issue which would be decided by the nation instead of taking decision behind the closed-door. Sending 'Jirga' for resolving the issues was a good omen but it was not the substitute of the parliament, he added.

He said until and unless the agreement would not be discussed in the parliament, its acceptability would remain questionable. Therefore, the defense minister should come in the house and apprise about the talks being held with TTP, he maintained.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan raised the issue of target killing of four social activists in Waziristan in the broad daylight by the unknown assailants.

He said it was responsibility of the state to protect life and property of citizens and urged the government to take up this issue and bring the culprits to justice on priority.