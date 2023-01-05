Rabi crop needs to be irrigated as dry condition likely in January

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Rabi crops especially wheat needs proper irrigation for a healthier growth at initial stages as tendency for normal to below normal precipitation is likely to exist over the country during January.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, frost is also expected to occur at few places of upper Punjab, KP and Kashmir etc, especially during the 1st fortnight of January. Accordingly, precautionary measures would be required to protect vegetables and orchards.

Dry conditions will have negative impact on air quality index in urban (southern and central Punjab) areas of the country; resulting in health issues due to smog development over these areas.

The rainfall is expected to remain below normal over northern and western parts of the country including northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and western parts of Balochistan. Nearly normal rainfall is expected over rest of the Punjab and Sindh during the forecast month.