Rabi Kisan Mela To Begin At UAF On Oct 1
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A Rabi Kisan Mela 2024 will begin from October 1 at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan will inaugurate the 9-day festival during a Mehfil-e-Milad at the Iqbal Auditorium. According to university sources here Monday, the opening day programs are a book fair at the main library and exhibition at the expo center, while Art & Literary Festival (Musical Expressions) at Iqbal Auditorium, fancy bird show in front of library, tent pegging competitions at Equestrian Stadium will be held on October 2.
The 3rd October functions are inauguration of food & nutrition mela at NIFSAT, art & literary festival (Monologue, standup comedy, cultural dance).
A painting competition, art & literary festival (photography, videography, poster competitions) at new Senate hall, Kisan convention & seed distribution at agri, heritage museum, and final competition of tent pegging will be on October 4.
The art & photo exhibition will be inaugurated at food & agri. Museum on October 5, while mares' beauty competition at football ground, greyhound race at equestrian stadium, inauguration of Kabaddi at football ground and inauguration ceremony of greyhound race at Equestrian Stadium will be held on the same day.
The day 6 programs are Gur mela at agri. Heritage museum, dog show. The 7th day functions will be an art and photo exhibition, Sufi night. Gur Mela will close on October 8 while a character portrait competition and alumni mushaira will be held on the same day.
A poetry & prose competition will be held on the last and closing day of the festival.
