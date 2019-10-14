Rabi Pirzada announces to open free dispensary for poor people

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Pakistani singer and actress Rabi Pirzada has announced to open free dispensary for poverty-stricken people.In a post on social media, Rabi Pirzada said that she will bear the expenses of the dispensary from the money she will get from her concerts.People request for donation but I will run the dispensary with my own money, she added.