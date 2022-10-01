UrduPoint.com

Rabi-ul-Awwal Celebrating As Month Of Piagham-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen: Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrating as month of Piagham-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen: Ashrafi

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that Rabi-ul-Awwal was being celebrated as month of the Paigham-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that Rabi-ul-Awwal was being celebrated as month of the Paigham-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen across the country.

Addressing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen conference at Al-Mustafa mosque Johar Town on Sunday, he said that gatherings, seminars, programmes and conferences would be arrange to highlight the Sirat-un-Nabi of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH). He said that central Rehmatul-lil-Alameen conference would be held in Islamabad on 11-12 Rabi-ul-Awwal in which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would participate with other national and international personalities.

Ashrafi, who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) said that peace, affection and tolerance were the message of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and it was the responsibility of every Muslim to spread this noble message across the world.

He appealed to the nation and Muslim Ummah to help the flood victims generously, especially during the Holy month, saying that keeping in view sanctity of the Holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, philanthropists should come forward and help the flood-affected people, facing critical situation due to torrential rains and flash floods throughout the country.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi thanked Muslim countries and rest of the world for standing by Pakistan during this hour of trial and tribulations and helping the flood-stricken people, saying that KSA, UAE and other Islamic countries had been supporting the flood victims, for which we were grateful to them.

He said that collective efforts were needed to bright religious educate and knowledge among society especially youngsters as they was the future if the nation, adding that lets joint hands to make country a cradle of peace.

Appreciating the way prime minister had raised his voice in the United Nations against the elements spreading terrorism and extremism, he expressed the hope that the entire Islamic and world leaderships would pay attention on it.

Ashrafi said Ulema and Mashaykh, besides promoting brotherhood, tolerance, and morality, would emphasise the significance on the welfare of people in need in the Friday sermons and other events related to the Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister World United Nations Flood UAE Middle East Sunday Mosque Muslim Rains

Recent Stories

Twin cities weather turned pleasant after rain

Twin cities weather turned pleasant after rain

2 minutes ago
 Thousands Rally in Cardiff Calling for Welsh Indep ..

Thousands Rally in Cardiff Calling for Welsh Independence From UK - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Imran misuses cypher to mislead nation: Rana Ihsan ..

Imran misuses cypher to mislead nation: Rana Ihsan Afzal

2 minutes ago
 UN chief highlights 'resilience' of older persons ..

UN chief highlights 'resilience' of older persons on international day

4 minutes ago
 Rescue efforts continue as Florida takes stock of ..

Rescue efforts continue as Florida takes stock of Hurricane Ian devastation

4 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of alleged rape of two women

IGP takes notice of alleged rape of two women

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.