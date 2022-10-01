Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrating as month of Piagham-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen: Ashrafi

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that Rabi-ul-Awwal was being celebrated as month of the Paigham-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that Rabi-ul-Awwal was being celebrated as month of the Paigham-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen across the country.

Addressing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen conference at Al-Mustafa mosque Johar Town on Sunday, he said that gatherings, seminars, programmes and conferences would be arrange to highlight the Sirat-un-Nabi of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH). He said that central Rehmatul-lil-Alameen conference would be held in Islamabad on 11-12 Rabi-ul-Awwal in which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would participate with other national and international personalities.

Ashrafi, who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) said that peace, affection and tolerance were the message of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and it was the responsibility of every Muslim to spread this noble message across the world.

He appealed to the nation and Muslim Ummah to help the flood victims generously, especially during the Holy month, saying that keeping in view sanctity of the Holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, philanthropists should come forward and help the flood-affected people, facing critical situation due to torrential rains and flash floods throughout the country.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi thanked Muslim countries and rest of the world for standing by Pakistan during this hour of trial and tribulations and helping the flood-stricken people, saying that KSA, UAE and other Islamic countries had been supporting the flood victims, for which we were grateful to them.

He said that collective efforts were needed to bright religious educate and knowledge among society especially youngsters as they was the future if the nation, adding that lets joint hands to make country a cradle of peace.

Appreciating the way prime minister had raised his voice in the United Nations against the elements spreading terrorism and extremism, he expressed the hope that the entire Islamic and world leaderships would pay attention on it.

Ashrafi said Ulema and Mashaykh, besides promoting brotherhood, tolerance, and morality, would emphasise the significance on the welfare of people in need in the Friday sermons and other events related to the Rabi-ul-Awwal.