Rabi-ul-Awwal crescent not sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Oct 9

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Monday evening announced that the Rabi-ul-Awwal's crescent was not sighted and the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) would be celebrated on Sunday, October 9, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Monday evening announced that the Rabi-ul-Awwal's crescent was not sighted and the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) would be celebrated on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

He said the Rabi-ul-Awwal 1, 1444 AH shall commence from Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

He said the committee did not receive any testimony of Rabi-ul-Awwal's crescent sighting from any part of the country.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad chaired the meeting along with the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee members in Quetta.