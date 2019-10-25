UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rabi-ul-Awwal Crescent Sighting On Tuesday Evening

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:12 PM

Rabi-ul-Awwal crescent sighting on Tuesday evening

A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, would be held in Karachi on Tuesday (October 29) for sighting the crescent of Rabi-ul-Awwal, said an official notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, would be held in Karachi on Tuesday (October 29) for sighting the crescent of Rabi-ul-Awwal, said an official notification issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The members of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would attend the meetings at their respective places. The meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) committee would be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs, 1st floor Kohsar block, Pak Secretariat, Constitution Avenue, Islamabad.

All information about the positioning of the crescent could be conveyed to Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Cell No. 0300-9285203 and 0321-2022000; Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director (R&R) on Cell No 0300-6831822; Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Deputy Director (Q) on Cell No 0333-2697051 and Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi on 021-99261412 and 021-99261413.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise after the conclusion of the meetings.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed October Mufti All

Recent Stories

The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to conve ..

9 minutes ago

Balochistan fined for slow over-rate

15 minutes ago

PM directs Punjab Govt to file appeal in Sahiwal t ..

3 minutes ago

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda condoles ..

4 minutes ago

Ogier title bid suffer blow in Catalonia

4 minutes ago

International University (IIU) President, Oman's ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.