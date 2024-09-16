Open Menu

Rabi-ul-Awwal Holy Month For All Muslims: Lehri

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Rabi-ul-Awwal holy month for all Muslims: Lehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary S&GAD Mir Liaquat Lehri on Monday said Rabi-ul-Awwal is a holy month for all Muslims.

He said the Holy Prophet (SAW) was born in this month as the mercy of the worlds and erased the darkness of ignorance and illuminated it with the light of faith.

He said, in a statement, celebrating Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) is not only to express our happiness, but this day also invites us to take account of ourselves.

He said on this day, we should think how much we are following the principles and teachings of the Messenger of Allah.

He said that it is necessary that we unite as one nation so that no evil force dares to raise its eyes against us.

Related Topics

Muslim All

Recent Stories

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

4 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

4 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

7 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

11 hours ago
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan