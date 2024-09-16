Rabi-ul-Awwal holy month for all Muslims: Lehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary S&GAD Mir Liaquat Lehri on Monday said Rabi-ul-Awwal is a holy month for all Muslims.

He said the Holy Prophet (SAW) was born in this month as the mercy of the worlds and erased the darkness of ignorance and illuminated it with the light of faith.

He said, in a statement, celebrating Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) is not only to express our happiness, but this day also invites us to take account of ourselves.

He said on this day, we should think how much we are following the principles and teachings of the Messenger of Allah.

He said that it is necessary that we unite as one nation so that no evil force dares to raise its eyes against us.