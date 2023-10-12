Open Menu

Rabi-ul-Awwal Literary Contests Held

Published October 12, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The annual literary contests among students of schools and colleges in connection with the Rabi-ul-Awwal were held under the aegis of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad.

Husn-e-Qirat, Naat Khawani, urdu and English speech contests were held here on Thursday.

The English speech contest was held at the Government MC Higher Secondary School, Allama Iqbal Road, in which Hafiz Muhammad Saim from Al-Faisal Grammar High school got the first position, Muhammad Usman from Superior College stood second and Muhammad Junaid from the Punjab College of Commerce secured the third position.

More competitions would be held on Friday, October 13, at the Government Islamia College for Women, Eidgah Road.

