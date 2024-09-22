Rabi-ul-Awwal Month Very Important To Us: Sharjeel
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 08:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) A ceremony was held at the Iranian Consulate in Karachi to commemorate the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, hosted by Iranian Consul General Hassan Nourian.
Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, along with Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Syed Zulfikar Shah, and others, participated in the event.
Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon while addressing the event as a special guest said that the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, which marks the birthday of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), is very important to us. It is a great honor to take part in this occasion.
He said that the teachings of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), centred on compassion, justice, and unity, serve as a beacon for us. He stated that Pakistan-Iran relations are deep, founded on a shared heritage, mutual respect, and cooperation. Culturally, both Iran and Pakistan are rich sources of common traditions, literature, and art.
Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the shared experiences of our people through art, music, and literature promote mutual understanding and provide valuable opportunities for connection.
He said that through the promotion of artistic expression and educational initiatives, we can strengthen mutual understanding and foster respect.
The Senior Minister said we are facing global challenges in the fields of food security and sustainable development. Pak-Iran cooperation is not only crucial for promoting regional stability but also for advancing agricultural expertise, resource exchange, and modern knowledge. The challenges of malnutrition can be addressed through collective action.
He said that through dialogue and cooperation, we can enhance economic partnerships, promote cultural exchange, and foster mutual collaboration. Today, we must renew our commitment to strengthening Pak-Iran relations.
