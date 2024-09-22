Open Menu

Rabi-ul-Awwal Month Very Important To Us: Sharjeel

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Rabi-ul-Awwal month very important to us: Sharjeel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) A ceremony was held at the Iranian Consulate in Karachi to commemorate the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, hosted by Iranian Consul General Hassan Nourian.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, along with Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Syed Zulfikar Shah, and others, participated in the event.

Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon while addressing the event as a special guest said that the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, which marks the birthday of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), is very important to us. It is a great honor to take part in this occasion.

He said that the teachings of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), centred on compassion, justice, and unity, serve as a beacon for us. He stated that Pakistan-Iran relations are deep, founded on a shared heritage, mutual respect, and cooperation. Culturally, both Iran and Pakistan are rich sources of common traditions, literature, and art.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the shared experiences of our people through art, music, and literature promote mutual understanding and provide valuable opportunities for connection.

He said that through the promotion of artistic expression and educational initiatives, we can strengthen mutual understanding and foster respect.

The Senior Minister said we are facing global challenges in the fields of food security and sustainable development. Pak-Iran cooperation is not only crucial for promoting regional stability but also for advancing agricultural expertise, resource exchange, and modern knowledge. The challenges of malnutrition can be addressed through collective action.

He said that through dialogue and cooperation, we can enhance economic partnerships, promote cultural exchange, and foster mutual collaboration. Today, we must renew our commitment to strengthening Pak-Iran relations.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Music Exchange Iran Nasir Event Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

12 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

21 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

2 days ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan