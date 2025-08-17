Rabi-ul-Awwal Moon Likely To Be Sighted On 24th
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has made a prediction regarding the sighting of the Rabi-ul-Awwal moon.
According to SUPARCO experts, the moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal is likely to be sighted on August 24, and in this case, 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal can be on Thursday, September 5.
The experts told APP that the birth of the Rabi-ul-Awwal moon is expected on August 23 at 11:06 am.
The age of the moon will be approximately 32 hours and 13 minutes by sunset on August 24.
