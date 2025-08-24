Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted; 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal to fall on September 6

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Sunday announced that the crescent for Rabi-ul-Awwal 1447 AH was not sighted anywhere across the country.

Accordingly, the first Rabi-ul-Awwal will commence from Tuesday, August 26, while the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal - the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) - will be observed on Saturday, September 6.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in Karachi. Representatives from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and other concerned institutions also provided their technical support in the matter.

After reviewing reports and testimonies from across the country, the committee confirmed that no credible evidence of moon sighting had been received.