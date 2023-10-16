Rabi-ul-Thani moon sighted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) After meeting, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Abdul Khabeer Azad announced that the Rabi-ul-Thani 1445 Hijri moon has been sighted on Monday, therefore, the Islamic month will commence from Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

The moon has been sighted, Azad said. The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee presided over by Maulana Azad. Religious scholars from all schools of thought and weather experts attended the meeting.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that there was no information in most areas across the country, reports of moon sighting were received from Quetta, Nagarparkar and other areas.

On the other hand, the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee strongly condemned the Israeli brutality in Gaza. The Committee demanded from the Islamic countries, UN, OIC to stop the Israeli attacks on innocent Palestinian citizens in Gaza. The members of the committee also demanded the global action against the Israeli brutality. The committee announced its full support to the stance and position of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran and Qatar.