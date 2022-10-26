UrduPoint.com

Rabi-us-Sani Crescent Not Sighted

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Rabi-us-Sani crescent not sighted

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Wednesday evening announced that the crescent of Rabi-us-Sani was not sighted at any nook and cranny of the country

After the committee's meeting, held here at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the ministry, in a notification, made it clear that the first Rabi-us-Sani, 1444 AH shall commence from Friday, October 28, 2022.

