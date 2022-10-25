UrduPoint.com

Rabi-us-Sani Crescent To Be Sighted On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Rabi-us-Sani crescent to be sighted on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will hold their meetings to sight the crescent of Rab-us-Sani 1444 AH at their respective headquarters, and zonal and district offices across the country on Wednesday.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad would attend the meeting of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Islamabad to be held at the rooftop of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, said a notification on Tuesday.

He will announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received to this end.

