Rabi-us-Sani Moon Sighted
Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 08:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced the sighting of moon of Rabi-us-Sani 1446 AH in pursuance of the decision of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting on Friday.
According to an official notification, the first of Rabi-us-Sani would commence from Saturday, (October 5).
