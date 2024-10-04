Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced the sighting of moon of Rabi-us-Sani 1446 AH in pursuance of the decision of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced the sighting of moon of Rabi-us-Sani 1446 AH in pursuance of the decision of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting on Friday.

According to an official notification, the first of Rabi-us-Sani would commence from Saturday, (October 5).