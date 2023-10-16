Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted ; 1st Rabi-us-Sani on Tuesday

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Monday announced that the moon for Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH, had been sighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Monday announced that the moon for Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH, had been sighted.

He said the first Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH would on Tuesday, (October 17).