Rabi-us-Sani Moon Sighted ; 1st Rabi-us-Sani On Tuesday
Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2023 | 08:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Monday announced that the moon for Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH, had been sighted.
He said the first Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH would on Tuesday, (October 17).