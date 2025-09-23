Rabi-us-Sani to begin Thursday as new crescent moon not sighted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the crescent moon of Rabi-us-Sani was not sighted anywhere in Pakistan on Tuesday and the first day of the month 1447 AH will be on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Islamabad, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. The Ministry of Religious Affairs has also issued an official notification in this regard.