Rabi-us-Sani To Begin Thursday As New Crescent Moon Not Sighted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the crescent moon of Rabi-us-Sani was not sighted anywhere in Pakistan on Tuesday and the first day of the month 1447 AH will be on Thursday, September 25, 2025.
The announcement was made following a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Islamabad, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. The Ministry of Religious Affairs has also issued an official notification in this regard.
