Rabi Us Sani's Crescent Moon Sighting On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 01:35 PM

Rabi us Sani's crescent moon sighting on Friday

A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held in Islamabad on Friday evening for sighting the crescent of Rabi-us-Sani 1443 Hijri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held in Islamabad on Friday evening for sighting the crescent of Rabi-us-Sani 1443 Hijri.

Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad would attend the meeting of the Zonal Committee to be held in the office of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad.

The rest of the zonal/district committees would meet at their respective provincial/ district headquarters on the same evening.

All the required information should be conveyed to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on 0321-9410041; Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid Director General (Rand R) on 0300 6831822 and Hafiz Abdul Quddos, Director (R&R) on 0333 2697051.

According to an expert Malik Qadir, the holy month of Rabi-us-Sani would most likely to commence from Sunday.

Quoting astronomical considerations, he said there was no chance of sighting the new crescent of Rabi Us Sani 1443 AH on Friday evening.

The new crescent of Rabi Us Sani 1443AH would be born on crossing conjunction point at 02-16 pst on (Sunday) Nov 05.

