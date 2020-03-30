UrduPoint.com
Rabia Basri Inaugurates Anti-virus Spray In City

Mon 30th March 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri on Monday inaugurated disinfection spray in Union Council 8 to contain coronavirus in the city.

She visited various areas of the city and urged the people to wash their hands with soap repeatedly and stay at their homes.

She said that fumigation is being done in the city to sterilized it from the coronvirus. People should take special care of sanitation and should not go out of their houses unnecessarily, she added.

Basri also advised people to keep social distancing and avoid going to crowded places. For this purpose the provincial government had taken a decision to lockdown to protect them from COVID 19.

She urged the people to extend their cooperation with the officials of the WSSP staff.

