Rabia holds meeting with Commissioner Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation of Women Chamber of Commerce led by the President, Rabia Usman visited Commissioner Office and held a meeting with Commissioner Bahawalpur, Capt. (retd) Zafar Iqbal on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed matters of mutual understanding.

The delegation of female trader leaders informed the Commissioner about business and trade activities being carried out by women traders in Bahawalpur.

The Commissioner Bahawalpur assured the delegation that all available resources would be utilized for women empowerment and to bring maximum number of women in trade and business fields.