Open Menu

Rabia Sultan Arrested In Jinnah House Attack Case

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Rabia Sultan arrested in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Rabia Sultan, wife of former governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, was arrested by police from the premises of Anti-Terrorism Court, here on Thursday.

According to a press release, Rabia Sultan was wanted by police in the investigation of attack on Jinnah House.

Evidence of Rabia Sultan's presence was found during the attack on Jinnah House on May 9 and her presence has also been proved through geo-fencing. The police were searching Rabia Sultan who was arrested today.

Related Topics

Attack Police Governor Wife May From Court

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zaye ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council m ..

Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council meeting

14 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defenc ..

Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defence Production

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturer ..

Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (P ..

14 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

44 minutes ago
Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

44 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

59 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

1 hour ago
 Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Ti ..

Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Titan Submersible Most Likely Di ..

12 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's ent ..

U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's entrepreneurial leaders

12 minutes ago
 Regional election commission gives deadline for vo ..

Regional election commission gives deadline for voter registration

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan