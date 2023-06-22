Rabia Sultan arrested in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Rabia Sultan, wife of former governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, was arrested by police from the premises of Anti-Terrorism Court, here on Thursday.

According to a press release, Rabia Sultan was wanted by police in the investigation of attack on Jinnah House.

Evidence of Rabia Sultan's presence was found during the attack on Jinnah House on May 9 and her presence has also been proved through geo-fencing. The police were searching Rabia Sultan who was arrested today.