(@FahadShabbir)

Rabiaya Siyal assumes charge as deputy commissioner Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Rabiaya Siyal assumes charge as deputy commissioner Larkana.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal on Thursday took over the additional charge as Deputy Commissioner Larkana, officially stated here on Thursday evening.