Rabid dog bites six children in Pindigheab

(@FahadShabbir)

At least six children, two of them brothers were injured after a stray dog mauled them in the Pindigheab town of Attock on Tuesday

The affected children between ages 5 to 12 were playing outside their house in Haider town and mohallah mandi Mawashian when they were attacked by the dog.

The children were identified as Yasmeena (aged 4), Robina (aged 7), Aabida, Maryum, Sham Ali and Muqadar Ali. The children were shifted to THQ hospital Pindigheab from where three of them were shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition due to bites injuries especially on their face and neck.

The assistant commissioner Haider Abbas said that soon after the bites cases came in to the notice of local administration, the municipal committee relevant staff was activated and with the help of police two rabies dogs were killed.

' He said that haunt has also launched to kill the stray dog.

He said that the municipal committee dog shooter squad has launched search and kill drive across the city to save the lives of local public especially children.

It is pertinent to mention here that several dog-bite incidents have been reported in the Attock district especially rural areas; however, the authorities seemed least interested in tackling the issue despite claims of launching a campaign to sterilize the stray dogs.

It may be recalled here that the incidence of stray dog bites has increased in the district during the past few months. Earlier, a child and 50 years old man of the city was died due to rabies in the area after which deputy commissioner has directed all the concerned six different municipal committees to launch anti rabies drive in their respective areas but the instructions were ignored and people especially children were left at the mercy of the stray dogs.