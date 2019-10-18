Rabies claim life of patient from Benazirabad admitted to JPMC

Fifty five year old resident of Benazirabad, Hoor Bibi who was admitted to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre on Wednesday with Rabies Encephalitis died of her condition on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Fifty five year old resident of Benazirabad, Hoor Bibi who was admitted to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre on Wednesday with Rabies Encephalitis died of her condition on Friday.

Executive Director, JPMC, Dr. Seemin Jamali sharing details of the case said Mrs Hoor Bibi reportedly bitten by a rabid dog in her home town Benazirabad also known as Nawabshah, some five and a half week ago she was admitted to a local hospital.

Referring to her family members, she said the deceased lady was administered certain injections, documentary evidence of which were not available, however, deterioration in her condition compelled the family to move her to Karachi.

"She was bitten on the neck area," said Dr. Jamali.

To a query, she said there were nine rabies induced death registered at JPMC in the current year and that these cases pertained to different parts of the province other than Karachi itself.

Provincial authorities have confirmed that 19 deaths caused by rabid dogs' bite from across Sindhi during the current year.