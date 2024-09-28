Open Menu

Rabies Kills 59,000 Persons Globally; Call For Collaborated Efforts To End Deadly Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Rabies, which spreads through dog bite, causes the death of around 59,000 people every year globally, and September 28 is marked as World Rabies Day.

Deputy Director Livestock Department, Dr Jamshaid Akhtar, talking to APP, said that coordinated efforts were vital for elimination of the deadly virus. This year’s theme, “Breaking Rabies Boundaries,” is also focused on removing barriers in the fight against rabies. “We have the vaccines, medicines, and tools to stop rabies,” Dr. Akhtar said. “Now, we need to unite and ensure everyone gets access to them.” Rabies spreads mostly through dog bites and can be stopped by vaccines. However, in the poorer countries, it is a serious threat. Over 99% of rabies deaths are linked to bites from rabid dogs in these regions.

About marking the day, he observed that World Rabies Day aimed to raise awareness and speed up efforts to end the disease. “Rabies knows no borders, making it a shared problem,” Dr. Akhtar added.

He explained the one health approach, which brings together human, animal, and environmental health efforts. “By working together, we can build stronger systems to prevent rabies.” The theme also urges innovative strategies and better vaccination programs. Dr. Akhtar encouraged people to take part in mass vaccinations and awareness events. “Together, we can break the boundaries and end rabies forever.” However, another official sources remarked around 2500 deaths occurred in the country annually. However, efforts are underway to abolish the virus.

