Rabies Vaccine Available With DHOs: Yasmin Rashid

Fri 27th December 2019 | 01:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Health Yasmeen Rashid on Thursday said that rabies vaccine was available with the District Health Officers (DHOs) in all districts in Punjab and issued immediately after a request was received.

She was responding to a question by PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt during the Punjab Assembly session with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the Chair.

The session started one hour 20 minutes behind its scheduled time of 03:00 pm on the day fixed for questions and answers for the Punjab Livestock and Dairy Department.

The Health Minister said the government had established a helpline and rabies vaccine was delivered at the doorstep of the patient once a request was received at the helpline 080099000. The vaccine was issued as soon as a request was made on the helpline, she told.

To a question by MPA Shaheen Raza, Punjab Law Minsiter Raja Basharat said a law fraud and personation laws were in force in the province and action was initiated against people who were found guilty of deception in marriage. Regarding registration of marriage bureaus in the province, he said Social Welfare Department was not the only Department which could introduce legislation to regulate marriage bureaus, adding tat the Local Government, Social Welfare and Religious Affairs ministries would have to join hands to regulate marriage bureaus in the province and a committee will be formed soon.

Speaking on a point of order, MPA Maulana Ilyas Chinioti said the Faisalabad-Chiniot Road was in shambles and there was urgent need to repair it.

To an adjournment motion by MPA Safdar Shakir, the House was told that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had constituted a four-member committee to look into the matter and give recommendations, adding that the government had pointed out the negligent policemen and the report could not be made for the matter being sub-judice.

The Law Minister said the culprits of the PIC attack would be awarded exemplary punishments, adding that the action would also be taken against the policemen. He said the government would try to bridge the differences between the doctors and the lawyers.

Provincial Minister for Live Stock and Dairy Development Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak said, the veterinary Research Institute Lahore Cantt had been preparing all but one vaccines since year 2008 to cute animals.

Punjab government also presented audit report of the expenditures for the year 2017-18.

On completion of the agenda, the Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, being in the chair, adjourned the session for tomorrow (Friday) at 09:00 am.

