Rabita Aalam-i-Islami assures support for establishing Islamophobia Study Centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Rabita Aalam-i-Islami Secretary General Dr Abdul Kareem Eisa on Thursday assured his support for setting up an Islamophobia Study Centre at Islamabad.

The assurance was given to a delegation led by Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri comprising Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz and other during a meeting held at Saudi Arabia.

They discussed a number of other pertinent issues with Dr Eisa, who assured full support to Pakistan, said a press release.

Earlier the delegation performed Umra and visited Jabal al Rahma.