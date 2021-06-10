Rabita Aalam-i-Islami Assures Support For Establishing Islamophobia Study Centre
Umer Jamshaid 42 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Rabita Aalam-i-Islami Secretary General Dr Abdul Kareem Eisa on Thursday assured his support for setting up an Islamophobia Study Centre at Islamabad.
The assurance was given to a delegation led by Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri comprising Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz and other during a meeting held at Saudi Arabia.
They discussed a number of other pertinent issues with Dr Eisa, who assured full support to Pakistan, said a press release.
Earlier the delegation performed Umra and visited Jabal al Rahma.