Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami Delegation Meets Chief Minister Punjab

October 12, 2022

Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami delegation meets Chief Minister Punjab

A delegation of Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami (Saudi Arabia) led by its Secretary General Sheikh Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Essa met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :A delegation of Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami (Saudi Arabia) led by its Secretary General Sheikh Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Essa met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Wednesday.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki, Abdul Rahman Khalil Al-Khadidi, Abdul Wahab Muhammad Abdul Aziz Al-Shahri, Khalid Mufarah Al-Watiyabi, Muhammad Saeed Al-Ghamdi, Saeed Al-Harthi and others were included in the delegation.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are exemplary as every Pakistani considers Saudi Arabia as his second home. Saudi Arabia has stood by Pakistan in every hour of trial, he noted and added that during the recent floods, assistance was provided by the Saudi government to the flood victims. The chief minister said that the Quran board and Sira't academy have been established by the government along with inclusion of a clause related to the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) in the marriage certificate. The CM said that Ulema of all schools of thought have been given representation in the Ulema Board. With the consultation of Ulema and religious scholars, the publication and sale of books and materials, based on religious hatred have been banned in the province and all controversial literature has been confiscated, he added.

The government has also made legislation in this regard, he added.

Nazra Quran and its translation has been made mandatory for the students in schools whereas frames of Quranic verses have been displayed in all government offices of Punjab.

In the building of the Punjab assembly, the verses about the Finality of Prophethood (Peace Be Upon Him) are shining beautifully.

Rabita-e-Alam-e-Islami is making great efforts to promote interfaith harmony, he noted.

Sheikh Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Essa and others thanked CM Parvez Elahi for the welcome and hospitality in Punjab.

They appreciated the services of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and stated that enacting legislation to make the oath of the finality of Prophethood (PBUH) mandatory in the marriage certificate was a good step.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Rasikh Elahi, Hafiz Ammar Yasir MPA, Chairman Punjab Qur'an Board and General Secretary Wafaq-ul-Madaris Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhri, Mufti Ahmad Ali of Jamia Ashrafia, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, additional chief secretary, secretaries of Auqaf, information departments and others were also present.

