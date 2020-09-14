UrduPoint.com
Rabiya Javeri Hails Baitul Mal Assistance To Dar Ul Aman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:44 PM

Rabiya Javeri hails Baitul Mal assistance to Dar ul Aman

Federal Secretary Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha on Monday hailed the Chairman Pakistan Bait -ul Mal, Aon Abbas Buppi for providing assistance to Dar ul Aman Mardan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha on Monday hailed the Chairman Pakistan Bait -ul Mal, Aon Abbas Buppi for providing assistance to Dar ul Aman Mardan. Talking to APP, she said that on request of Ministry of Human Rights Pakistan Baitul Mal showed quick response and provided donation to Dar ul Aman Mardan for clothing and shoes among 55 residents.

She said that the Ministry of Human Rights also established Women in Distress and Detention Fund (WDDF), to facilitate women in need of legal aid, assistance and also providing free legal aid to the marginalized women.

She said that government was working to help every needy person so that they become useful citizen of the country.

She said that all public institutions has been doing commendable job to provide assistance to poor.

