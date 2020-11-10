UrduPoint.com
RAC Arranges Lecture To Mark Birth Anniversary Of Dr. Allama Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) has organized a special lecture "Fikr Iqbal aur Ahad-e-Haazir" to mark birth anniversary of the poet of East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) has organized a special lecture "Fikr Iqbal aur Ahad-e-Haazir" to mark birth anniversary of the poet of East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The lecture was presided over by famous columnist, intellectual and Chairman Jinnah Iqbal Thinker Forum Rana Abdul Baqi while senior poet and intellectual Naeem Akram Qureshi participated in the lecture as special guest.

Addressing the seminar Rana Abdul Baqi said, "We need to follow the principles of Allama Iqbal to make rapid progress in every field. The problems which are being faced today, Allama Iqbal had given the answer to all these a hundred years ago''.

He said that Allama Iqbal urged the entire nation of islam to unite.

Naeem Akram Qureshi said that Iqbal gave the world a new sense of thinking, where soul met with mind.

Today Allama Iqbal's poetry is being taught in the whole world. Iqbal gave a new philosophy of life to the Muslims of the sub-continent.

In his Allahabad speech, Allama Iqbal made it clear that Hindus and Muslims could not live together, the solution to the problems of the Muslims of the sub-continent was in a separate independent state, he further said.

The seminar was attended by a large number of citizens belonging to different walks of life.

