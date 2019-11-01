UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAC Arranges Photographic Exhibition To Show Solidarity With People Of Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:55 PM

RAC arranges photographic exhibition to show solidarity with people of Kashmir

Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged a photographic exhibition based on Indian atrocities to show solidarity with people of Kashmir here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ):Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged a photographic exhibition based on Indian atrocities to show solidarity with people of Kashmir here on Friday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Pir Syed Charagh ud Din Shah, Markazi Ameer Ithad-e-Umat Pakistan flanked by Director RAC Waqar Ahmed.

Addressing at the occasion, Pir Syed Charagh ud Din Shah said that India had made hostage to the people of Kashmir for more than three months for which all the nation needed to be united shedding all differences standing with people of Kashmir.

He lamented over the complete silence of UNO, EU, Amnesty International and OIC on violation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said atrocities committed by Indian forces in held Kashmir could not be found in human history.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Amnesty International Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Rabi Pirzada's personal videos go viral on social ..

13 minutes ago

DEWA wins Innovation in New Collaboration Challeng ..

26 minutes ago

Dead bodies of man and woman found in Chitral

14 minutes ago

Zartaj Gull's message that Lahore is not polluted ..

47 minutes ago

New Zealand beat Wales 40-17 to finish third at Wo ..

2 minutes ago

City police recover 5.595 kg heroine, 4 kg opium; ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.