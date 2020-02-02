UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RAC Devises Various Programmes For Kashmir Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 06:00 PM

RAC devises various programmes for Kashmir Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) Director Waqar Ahmed Sunday said the council will observe Kashmir solidarity Day on February 5 to highlight the cause and the need for resolution of the longstanding dispute in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements in order to observe the Kashmir Day.

Waqar Ahmed said Kashmir was the integral part of Pakistan, adding, the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go in vain and Kashmir would soon be liberated from the illegal clutches of Indian occupation.

Stage play and tableau would be presented to highlight the brutalities of Indian army, struggle and sacrifices of Kashmirs' while a Photo graphic exhibition would also be displayed on the occasion, he said.

He invited the public to participate as the entry is free, entertainment programmes would also be held on the occasion, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Army Rawalpindi February Sunday From

Recent Stories

African Union delegation explores UAE government w ..

1 minute ago

African Union delegation explores UAE government w ..

1 minute ago

UAE allocates US$2 billion for investment, develop ..

16 minutes ago

UAE allocates US$2 billion for investment, develop ..

16 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to scatter seeds of ..

46 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to scatter seeds of ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.