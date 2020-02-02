RAC devises various programmes for Kashmir Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) Director Waqar Ahmed Sunday said the council will observe Kashmir solidarity Day on February 5 to highlight the cause and the need for resolution of the longstanding dispute in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements in order to observe the Kashmir Day.

Waqar Ahmed said Kashmir was the integral part of Pakistan, adding, the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go in vain and Kashmir would soon be liberated from the illegal clutches of Indian occupation.

Stage play and tableau would be presented to highlight the brutalities of Indian army, struggle and sacrifices of Kashmirs' while a Photo graphic exhibition would also be displayed on the occasion, he said.

He invited the public to participate as the entry is free, entertainment programmes would also be held on the occasion, he added.