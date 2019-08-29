UrduPoint.com
RAC Extends Pics Exhibition For Ten Days

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:54 PM

RAC extends pics exhibition for ten days

Director Rawalpindi Arts Council announced on Thursday that picture exhibition to shows the sheer solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir would be extended for the next ten days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Director Rawalpindi Arts Council announced on Thursday that picture exhibition to shows the sheer solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir would be extended for the next ten days.

While talking to ptv, he said RAC decided to further extend the exhibition after receiving the massive response from the general public, adding especially children and youth took keen interest.

This exhibition had presented the real face of brutal India as compared to their movies and dramas, he stated.

"We expose the ugliness of the current situation in the IOK, the exhibition's sole purpose is to spread awareness regarding Indian atrocities among masses here," he said.

The visitors including students acknowledged the blessing of living in a free country and they prayed for their Kashmiri brothers to get freedom soon, he said.

"The exhibition has been highlighting determination,bravery and unflinching struggle of freedom from Indian forces,"he mentioned.

