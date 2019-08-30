UrduPoint.com
RAC Holds Protest Rallies To Mark 'Solidarity Hour' For Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:21 PM

In connection Solidarity Hour for Kashmir, Rawalpindi Arts Council held two protest rallies against Indian aggression in Occupied Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :In connection Solidarity Hour for Kashmir, Rawalpindi Arts Council held two protest rallies against Indian aggression in Occupied Kashmir.

The first rally was arranged in front of Commissioner Office at 12 pm while the second rally started from food Street to Rawalpindi Arts Council after Juma prayer.

These rallies were led by Director RAC Waqar Ahmed and Qari Arshad Ahmed.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards and chanted slogan against India.

Addressing at the rallies Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said that Kashmir is only for Kashmiri people and Indian aggression would not be accepted at any cost.

Qari Arshad Ahmed said that it was lamented over the complete silence of the world on Indian atrocities.

The participants of rally also visited the exhibition arranged by the Council based on Indian atrocities on innocent people of Kashmir.

