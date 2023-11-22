Open Menu

Race Course Police Arrest Two Robbers; Recover Rs 55,000, Weapons

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested two robbers besides recovering Rs 55,000 cash, motorcycle, mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course Police arrested two accused namely Abdullah alias Lato, ringleader, and Umama, who were allegedly involved in various robberies and street crime cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO, Race Course Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar, Muhammad Waqas, conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals who were record holders.

The arrested accused had been shifted to jail for an identification parade, he added.

The SP said that the Police were taking strict action in accordance with the law against lawbreakers and criminal gangs.

