Race Course Police Arrests Outlaws; Recovers Five Vehicles, 90 Liters Liquor

Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:04 PM

Race Course police arrests outlaws; recovers five vehicles, 90 liters liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Race Course police in their two operations here Tuesday, managed to net a car lifter and a bootlegger besides recovering five stolen vehicles including three Toyota Corolla Altis cars, Suzuki FX and Pick Up vehicle, 18 bottles of liquor and 90 liters indigenous liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the Race Course police conducted a raid and rounded up a car lifter namely Khalid Khan besides recovering three stolen Corolla Altis cars, a Suzuki FX and a Suzuki Pick Up from his possession.

In another raid, Race Course police held a bootlegger namely Tanveer Gul and seized 18 bottles of liquor and 90 liters indigenous liquor from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused while further investigations are underway, informed the spokesman.

Pakistan

