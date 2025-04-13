"Race To Advance" Draws Large Crowd In Chiniot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 09:40 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The "Race to Advance" was held in Chiniot on the fourth death anniversary of Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, son of Federal Minister for board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh.
The 7km race, from River Chenab to Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) Chowk, attracted a large number of youth.
Sheikh participated in the race, promoting healthy activities and sports among young people.
Winners received cash prizes, with the top three receiving Rs 250,000, Rs 150,000, and Rs 100,000 respectively. The event also featured distribution of T-shirts and high-quality joggers for top performers as well.
APP/mha/378
