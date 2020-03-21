UrduPoint.com
Racism Another Threat In The Waiting

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 06:51 PM

Racism is emerging as another global threat that could devour the roots of humanity after Coronavirus pandemic.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2020) With COVID-19, racism is another threat in the waiting for the humanity across the world as people have started now hating each other in different parts of the world.

Racism like Coronavirus is now emerging as another global threat that could devour the roots of humanity. Social media is burning with the issue of “racism” which could cause further damage to the world if it is not controlled with global Coronavirus pandemic.

The lives of eople, especially of the Chinese are at the stakes in different parts of the world after Coronavirus outbreak.

Daniel Dae Kim, who is a South Korean born American actor, shared a video message on Instragram, saying that “Yes, I’m Asian. And yes, I have coronavirus. But I did not get it from China. I got it in America,”

He was diagnosed with Coronavirus but he made an attempt to shut down anti-Asian racism related to COVID-19 in his video.

He urged the people not to spread hate against Asians and ensure social distancing to avoid Coronavirus.

A few days ago, two children and two adulated were assaulted in Texas State by some unknown persons.

Jay Taters, a Tiwitterati, shared the picture with a caption: “You see this? Two children and two adults were stabbed at Sam’s in Midland, Texas, bc ppl associate Asians with the coronavirus. Calling it the Chinese virus encourages fear and racism. I will hold you personally responsible for every hate crime here on after,”.

US Senator Bernie Sanders pointed out that who was stocking hate and racism in the American Society. He wrote: “Trump and his allies are stoking anti-Chinese bigotry in response to the coronavirus pandemic. We cannot tolerate this kind of racism—especially at this moment. This crisis requires our political leadership to unite our country, not divide us up,”.

However, people have come to counter racism saying that they are the not the virus.

