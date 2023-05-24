UrduPoint.com

Racket Involved In Abduction Of Eight Years Old Girl Busted

Racket involved in abduction of eight years old girl busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two members gang involved in abducting an eight-year-old girl in the Gulraiz area at the precincts of the Airport police station here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman the suspects were identified as Naveed and Saeeda.

The girl was living with her aunt and went out home when the kidnapper picked her up.

SSP Investigation Zunaira Azfar said that the other facilitators are also being investigated.

CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani appreciated SSP Investigation and said due to the timely action of the police, the girl's future was saved from destruction, adding that the exploitation of children is intolerable.

