Racket Involved In Supplying Drugs To Students Busted; ANF Nets Two Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 02:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation managed to bust a drug peddling racket involved in supplying drugs to the students of educational institutions and arrested two accused including a foreigner, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that the accused involved in selling drugs near educational institutions were rounded up from E and F Sectors in Islamabad. Ice and cocaine were also seized from their possession during the operation.

In the next few days, the scope of the operation would be expanded to other cities of the country, he said adding, cases would be registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

Collaboration with government and non-government stakeholders would be strengthened, the spokesman informed.

ANF is making efforts to fight the menace of drugs, he said and requested the citizens to support ANF in this campaign against drugs and report the drug trafficking on the helpline 1415.

Information could also be given on ANF's social media accounts, he added.

