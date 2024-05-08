Racket Involved In Supplying Drugs To Students Busted
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation managed to bust a drug peddling racket involved in supplying drugs to the students and arrested two accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that the accused were supplying drugs to a major educational institution in Islamabad.
Acting on a tip-off, the woman was arrested with drugs from the gate of the educational institution.
An accused arrested along with the woman drug supplier works in the canteen of the educational institution.
During the search of the arrested suspect's room, hashish, opium, and more tokens of Ice were found.
According to the investigation, the women drug smuggler used to smuggle drugs from Peshawar and supply to the accused who disclosed selling drugs to university students.
The arrested woman belongs to Nowshera while the other accused belongs to Mansehra.
A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigations are under process.
