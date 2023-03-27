Racket of illegal kidney transplantation busted in Rawalpindi

Police busted a four-member gang involved in illegal kidney transplantation in the area of Taxila, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Police busted a four-member gang involved in illegal kidney transplantation in the area of Taxila, informed a police spokesman.

The arrested accused were identified as Dr. Fawad, lady nurse Sobia, Paramedic Staff Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Sharif.

Dr. Fawad has already been recorded in criminal activities.

Even at the time of the police raid, the process of illegally removing a kidney and transplanting it to another person was still going on.

The police have shifted the donor and the receiver to the hospital. Police have also recovered instruments used in surgery from their possession.

After investigating the arrested accused, accomplices and facilitators will also be arrested.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of the police team and said the accused will be punished with concrete evidence for the heinous act.