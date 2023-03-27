UrduPoint.com

Racket Of Illegal Kidney Transplantation Busted In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Racket of illegal kidney transplantation busted in Rawalpindi

Police busted a four-member gang involved in illegal kidney transplantation in the area of Taxila, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Police busted a four-member gang involved in illegal kidney transplantation in the area of Taxila, informed a police spokesman.

The arrested accused were identified as Dr. Fawad, lady nurse Sobia, Paramedic Staff Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Sharif.

Dr. Fawad has already been recorded in criminal activities.

Even at the time of the police raid, the process of illegally removing a kidney and transplanting it to another person was still going on.

The police have shifted the donor and the receiver to the hospital. Police have also recovered instruments used in surgery from their possession.

After investigating the arrested accused, accomplices and facilitators will also be arrested.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of the police team and said the accused will be punished with concrete evidence for the heinous act.

Related Topics

Police Taxila Criminals From

Recent Stories

Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent ..

Real GDP growth projected to expand by 4.3 percent in 2024: Central Bank

6 minutes ago
 European Commission Accuses Italy of Giving Illega ..

European Commission Accuses Italy of Giving Illegal $430Mln Loan to Alitalia in ..

8 minutes ago
 IK address from container childish act, says Dr Fa ..

IK address from container childish act, says Dr Faiza

8 minutes ago
 Three Children, Three Adults Killed in US Christia ..

Three Children, Three Adults Killed in US Christian School Shooting - Nashville ..

1 minute ago
 German Defense Ministry Confirms Arrival of 18 Leo ..

German Defense Ministry Confirms Arrival of 18 Leopard 2 A6 Tanks to Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Accession of Ukraine to EU to Take Years - Estonia ..

Accession of Ukraine to EU to Take Years - Estonian Foreign Minister

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.