Radio Bahawalpur broadcast comedy program

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur Station broadcast comedy program entitled "Easy Load" here on Sunday.

Renowned artist, Sohail Pashi will perform role of anchor in the program while he would get assistance from artist Rashid Bhatti.

The program will be telecast every Sunday at 2:00 p.m.