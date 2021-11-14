Radio Bahawalpur Broadcast Comedy Program
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 01:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur Station broadcast comedy program entitled "Easy Load" here on Sunday.
Radio Pakistan Bahawalpur Station has launched its comedy program "Easy Load", said a press release issued here.
Renowned artist, Sohail Pashi will perform role of anchor in the program while he would get assistance from artist Rashid Bhatti.