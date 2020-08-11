Radio Broadcasters Forum holds meeting to discuss issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Radio Broadcasters Forum was held here Tuesday to discuss various issued pertaining to welfare of broadcasters.

The meeting was chaired by President of forum Khaista Rehman and other members included General Secretary Afsar Afghan, Vice President Amin Khan, Joint Secretary Imran Afridi, Finance Secretary Fasiha and Information Secretary Nadia Khalid.

The meeting finalized the membership applications of broadcasters affiliated to various radio channels of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after scrutiny.

The meeting decided that lists of the members would be finalized soon after which membership cards would be issued to members of the forum.

The meeting decided to kept the annual membership fee as Rs 500 .

It was also decided to visit radio channels and convene meetings every month to address the problems of broadcasters.

It was decided to hold meetings with Minister of Culture, Shoukat Yousafzai to discuss welfare projects for broadcasters.