Radio journalists equipped with skills, technical information to improve reporting on health issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with UNICEF organized a day-long capacity-building workshop for radio journalists working with local and international radio channels from southern parts of the province on polio/health reporting here at a local hotel.

The objective of the workshop was to equip radio journalists with updated programmatic knowledge, handy sources of information and skills that will lead to informed and accurate reporting on health-related issues.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Imran Khan, Deputy Director Communications Information Department, Shams-ul-Haq, Station Director Pakhtunkhwa Radio Daud Khan, Deputy District Polio Officer (WHO) Peshawar, Dr Naveed Khurshid and communication officer UNICEF, Shadab Younas graced the workshop with their presence.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Imran Khan in the welcome remarks shed light on the important role of media particularly radio journalists in the context of southern parts of KP and rural areas saying that radio remains a powerful medium of communication despite umbrella growth of other forms of media and capacity building of radio journalists on health reporting was vital to equip them with the latest information that will be reflected in the reporting.

He said that the media has played a very responsible role in reporting on health and particularly polio issues and it was one of the major contributing factors to the achievements made in the war against the crippling disease.

"Today we have crossed a long journey in the fight against polio by significantly curtailing the cases due to hard work done by our frontline workers with guidance and support of the government and partners", he said, adding that media can help by adding more supporting voices from cross segments in favour of essential immunization and against vaccine-preventable diseases by ensuring immunization against all antigens.

He said that negative campaigns against the polio vaccine by certain vested elements on social media are one of the factors that lead to the high level of refusals by caregivers resulting in high numbers of unimmunized children, adding that fake finger-marking and demand-based refusals are the two biggest hiccups in polio eradication in the southern parts of KP.

Deputy Director Communication Information Department, Shamsul Haq said that Information Department has Regional Information Officers and radio channels that are supporting the national cause of polio eradication and will continue to extend the support till the virus was stamped out of the region.

Deputy District Polio Officer Peshawar, Dr Naveed Khurshid said that the polio vaccine is safe and highlighted the role of media in addressing community misconceptions related to polio vaccination.

He said that unvaccinated and immuno-compromised children are exposed to extreme danger of contracting polio disease in view of active virus circulation on both sides of the borders of the last endemic region making it very important to ensure immunization of all target children in every campaign.

"It is very important that correct and authentic information is disseminated effectively through media to address community misconceptions regarding vaccination", he added.

He shared global, national and regional polio updates, key challenges in Polio Eradication Initiative with a focus on Southern KP and oriented participants about integrated services, health camps, extended outreach activities to supplement efforts to stop Wild Polio Virus (WPV) transmission in these districts in next six months.

Senior Journalist, Shaheen Afridi facilitated a session on the role of radio journalists, skills required for radio journalists, elements of features stories, documentaries, and group work with the participants on different scenarios including talk shows, reports, documentaries, feature stories etc.

Communication Officer UNICEF, Shadab Younas discussed various tools and tips for authentic reporting, current media trends and the impact of misreporting with specific reference to health reporting.

She emphasized the need for being accurate and clearly mentioning the source of the information apart from adding quotes from the relevant authorities to balance the news and make it more authentic.

The participants of the workshop were oriented on story ideas, media tonality, and misinformation effects on public perceptions.

"Pressure should be managed while reporting on health issues and solutions should be worked out to remain right and accurate while reporting health news that impact the lives of the people", she added.

She informed that Sehat Tahhafuz Helpline 1166 and 24/7 whats app helpline 0346-777-65-46 is available for highlighting issues related to essential vaccinations and missed children.