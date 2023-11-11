Open Menu

Radio Pakhtunkhwa Broadcasts Special Transmission On CM Demise, 3-day Mourning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Radio Pakhtunkhwa broadcasts special transmission on CM demise, 3-day mourning

The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations took emergency measures on Saturday for the arrangements of three days of mourning following the sudden death of caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations took emergency measures on Saturday for the arrangements of three days of mourning following the sudden death of caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan. Special transmissions have been started at Pakhtunkhwa Radio Network as well.

On the directions of the Secretary of Information and Public Relations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah and Director General Information Muhammad Imran Radio Pakhtunkhwa FM 92.2 Peshawar Center was the first to break the news of the death of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan and the three-day mourning as announced by the provincial government.

At the same time, the regular broadcast was suspended and Natia Kalam was started at Radio Pakhtunkhwa while senior journalists and personalities associated with the caretaker Chief Minister were invited to the studio to highlight various aspects of his life and a series of special features on the life and achievements of Muhammad Azam Khan started.

Similarly, background music in news bulletins and other programs was also immediately stopped. These special broadcasts continued till late in the night.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Information and Public Relations Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah, Director General Information Muhammad Imran, and Station Director Pakhtunkhwa Radio Ghulam Hussain Ghazi have expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

In their condolence messages, they expressed heartfelt sympathies with all the members of the bereaved family of the Chief Minister and prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Music Same Ghazi Family All Government

Recent Stories

SHO among three martyred, 6 injured including DSP ..

SHO among three martyred, 6 injured including DSP in attack on Tank police

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan team to return home tomorrow after being ..

Pakistan team to return home tomorrow after being out of ICC World Cup 2023 race

12 minutes ago
 Spurs mauled by Wolves late show

Spurs mauled by Wolves late show

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem J ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan inaugurates bio-safety, BRM ..

2 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

2 minutes ago
 Vlhova dominates World Cup slalom opener, Shiffrin ..

Vlhova dominates World Cup slalom opener, Shiffrin fourth

34 minutes ago
New Zealand into World Cup semi-finals as Pakistan ..

New Zealand into World Cup semi-finals as Pakistan crash out

34 minutes ago
 Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel arm ..

Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel army 'terrorist organisation'

31 minutes ago
 150 Bangladesh garment factories shut, 11,000 work ..

150 Bangladesh garment factories shut, 11,000 workers charged

36 minutes ago
 Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'hea ..

Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'heavy snowfall'

36 minutes ago
 Hundreds of activists demand plastic action in Ken ..

Hundreds of activists demand plastic action in Kenya

36 minutes ago
 Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'hea ..

Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'heavy snowfall'

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan